Police want man for questioning re: Thursday homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection to Thursday’s double homicide on Woodrow Avenue.

Lansing Police Department is looking for 51-year-old Dennis (Josh) Whaley, the department said in a social media post. Whaley is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weights 195 pounds.

The two people, a 50-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, were killed Thursday on the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue in Lansing.

Police are looking for Dennis (Josh) Whaley, 51, for questioning in connection with Thursday’s homicides in Lansing. (Lansing Police Dept.)

Police are asking anyone with information on Whaley’s whereabouts to contact Det. Sgt. Troy Johnston at 517-483-6867.

