Police will be visible along Route 30 for 50th annual street rod event in York

Planning to watch the street rods from Route 30 in York this weekend?

Officers with the York City and Northern York County Regional police departments will be patrolling the bypass and the parking lots as they have done in the past.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Street Rod Nationals East event at the York Expo Center. The gathering draws thousands of street rods, hot rods, muscle cars and custom vehicles to the fairgrounds.

York City Police Captain Daniel Lentz said officers want spectators to enjoy watching the vehicles pass by while also ensuring no one is harmed. They are not out there to write tickets or arrest individuals.

"We want to make sure everybody is safe," he said.

Where to watch the street rods

Police recommend heading to the fairgrounds to see the street rods. The National Street Rod Association event includes entertainment and other activities for all ages.

Another option is the free parade through downtown York on Friday.

Business owners in Manchester Township permit spectators to sit along Route 30, Northern York County Regional Police Lt. Gregg Anderson wrote in an email.

"They do not permit impromptu car shows, burn outs, drinking alcohol or other behavior that could disrupt normal business activity or damage their property," he said.

Police to have a presence on Route 30 for the street rod event

The department plans to have "a significant presence" on Route 30 in its jurisdiction, Anderson said. It also has a detail assigned to patrol the parking lots.

The parking lots along Route 30 in Manchester Township will close at 10 p.m., he said.

York City Police also will have a team of officers working over the weekend in its jurisdiction, which runs from Pennsylvania Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue, Lentz said. It depends on the business whether spectators are allowed to watch.

Police are monitoring for aggressive driving, burnouts or other behaviors that could put the public at risk of being harmed.

Sometimes spectators sit too close to the road, and police might ask them to move back, he said.

If you go

The 50th annual Street Rod Nationals East is being held at the York Expo Center.

The hours are:

Friday, May 31: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The admission prices are:

$20 for individuals 13 and older

$6 for children ages 6 to 12

Free for children 5 and under

A $2 discount is available for active military, seniors over 60 and NSRA members if they have proper identification.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police presence planned along Route 30 for annual street rod even