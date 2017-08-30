Police find van of family of 6 believed to have been swept away by Hurricane Harvey

Officials announced on Twitter they have located a van they believe may have belonged to a family of six who was swept away by raging flood waters brought by Hurricane Harvey on Monday.

Manuel Saldivar, 84, and his wife Belia, 81, along with their grandchildren Daisy Saldivar, 6, Xavier Saldivar, 8, Dominic Saldivar, 14, and Devy Saldivar, 16, were allegedly driving across a bridge in Greens Bayou, Texas, in order to escape rising waters when they encountered even more severe flooding.

View photos

Photo: GoFundMe

Sammy Saldivar, the vehicle's driver and great-uncle to the young passengers, was able to escape the vehicle but tragically could not evacuate any of the van's other occupants successfully.

On Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted out a photo of what it believes was the family's van.

"We are sad to report we have found a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while purportedly carrying 6 family members Sunday," it wrote.





Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Gonzalez said officials located the white van in an embankment near Ley Road in Greens Bayou on Wednesday.

Gonzalez said that while the van was originally under about 4 feet of water, it had recently emerged and was now able to be examined further.

"At least two bodies that we can see in the front seat, but based on the angle and the type of van with no windows in the back, it is hard to look inside," he told reporters, according to BuzzFeed News.

The department is working with a local medical examiner's office and a police dive team to identify the bodies.

SEE: Before and after photos from Hurricane Harvey: