Police union to meet about probe of Fresno chief. Says city omitted ‘critical’ info

The union that represents Fresno’s officers has called for a special meeting to address the ongoing investigation of Chief Paco Balderrama, according to an email to its members.

The email sent Friday authored by Fresno Police Officers Association President Brandon Wiemiller said the news release issued last week by the city of Fresno “omits the most critical component of the investigation, and that is the nature of the relationship itself.”

Wiemiller on Monday said the email to union members encompassed everything he could say about the issue before the union executive board meets Wednesday, and he declined to discuss the investigation any further with The Bee.

Amid budget hearings Thursday, the city of Fresno released a statement confirming Balderrama was under investigation for an alleged inappropriate off-duty relationship with someone who was not an employee of the city.

The statement did not answer many of the obvious questions that residents have asked, including why was an investigation necessary for what city leaders were saying did not happen on the clock and did not involve an employee?

Balderrama declined to comment on Monday, according to a department spokesperson.

The FPOA’s emailed communication said there was more to the relationship, which the union had confirmed but was “not at liberty to divulge” at this time.

“The FPOA executive board has received countless communications from members at all ranks and throughout all areas of the department that they feel betrayed, and trust has been lost,” the union email says.

It goes on to argue the conduct by Balderrama should not be dismissed as not a violation of policy.

“This is an incredible offense to every sworn member of the agency, who is held to account for policy violations surrounding ‘discretion’ and ‘conduct unbecoming’ every day, both on and off duty,” the email said.

The emailed communication said the looming FPOA meeting will consist of executive board members and not all members in order to allow for an unrestricted discussion of the details while being protected by attorney-client privileges.

Last week’s statement from the city said the investigation into Balderrama started after the chief told Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Manger Georgeanne White in February that he may be accused of an inappropriate relationship.

“Until the investigation is finalized and thoroughly reviewed, we ask that you reserve judgment in this confidential personnel matter,” the statement from the city Thursday said.

FresnoÕs newly-sworn-in police chief Paco Balderrama speaks to the media in front of Fresno City Hall Monday morning, Jan. 11, 2021 in Fresno.