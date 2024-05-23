Police Union call on lawmakers to override Governor’s veto

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Fraternal Order of Police is pleading with state lawmakers to resurrect a vetoed bill they said would increase retirement benefits and keep seasoned officers on the force.

“Override this veto. Stand up for law enforcement. Actually back the blue,” said Mark Nelson, president of the Oklahoma FOP.

The FOP is demanding lawmakers to take up SB 102, after it was vetoed by Governor Kevin Stitt. The FOP said four years ago, police departments saw a drop in applications.

“We used to have 5000 applications in Oklahoma City for an academy. We’re down to 1500. We get 4% of those that actually go through an academy,” said Nelson.

Nelson said OKC and Tulsa are down 400-500 officers.

“Over the next two years, we will easily lose another 200-300 officers,” said Nelson.

One strategy to keep officers on the force is better retirement, so the FOP started the years-long process for a better plan.

“We increase our contribution. The cities increase their contribution to a level that they are currently paying already and have been for over a decade for municipal firefighters. It’s just 14%. They’re currently paying 13,” said Nelson. “Not an additional penny of Oklahoma taxpayer money is required to accomplish this.”

Seasoned officers have been staying on the force, anticipating this bill would become law. Instead, Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed it.

“Oklahomans back the blue and that will never change under my leadership,” said Governor Kevin Stitt in a video on social media.

He said he must keep the state’s finances in mind.

“This bill would require members and municipalities to contribute more to the retirement system,” said Stitt.

“Of course it would. We altered it that way for a very specific reason so that we could pay for this benefit over time,” said Nelson.

“But those contributions wouldn’t have been enough to cover the increased benefits,” said Stitt. “The math just doesn’t add up.”

“It does add up. It does work,” said Nelson.

News 4 asked if the FOP talked to the governor about the bill beforehand. The president said they spoke with staff, but were never invited or asked to talk to the governor himself.

Now the FOP is asking the legislature to do what it thinks is right, and override the governor’s veto.

“Let’s keep our seasoned veteran officers here,” said Nelson. “On a human level, let them retire with some dignity.”

On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released the following statement, calling for the Legislature to override Stitt’s veto.

I was disappointed in Gov. Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 102, and I strongly urge the Legislature to override this action so the law can take effect. As Oklahoma’s chief law enforcement officer, I will always stand with the men and women who risk their lives to protect our families. I hope legislators move swiftly to override the Governor’s veto so our peace officers can know they still have reliable allies in the state Capitol. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond

