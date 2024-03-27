Police, U.S. Postal Service Inspectors recover 30 lbs of stolen mail, checks, credit cards

Salem Police said more than 30 pounds of mail was recovered Monday following the arrest a man on multiple warrants stemming from a nearly two-year investigation of mail theft and related crimes.

Ross Sierzega, 33, was arrested in his southeast Salem apartment and charged with multiple counts including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun, felon in possession of body armor, identify theft, forgery, and possession of burglary tools.

Sierzega had his first appearance Tuesday in federal court on a warrant based on charges of mail theft, aggravated identity theft, and bank fraud. He is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service.

In addition to the mail, police said they and U.S. Postal Service Inspectors found two lock cores from community mailboxes, counterfeit mailbox keys and tools to make more, checks, bank cards, and financial documents not in Sierzega's name. He allegedly used debit cards to withdraw at least $16,000.

Salem Police released these images of a counterfeit key maker and a shotgun that were recovered during the search of an apartment of a man who faces multiple charges including mail theft.

Salem Police will reach out to victims and return the stolen items in the next few weeks, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will process and return the recovered mail.

“I know so many residents have been directly impacted in recent years all across the city as victims of this far too prevalent and pernicious crime," police chief Trevor Womack said in a statement. "The supect's arrest hopefully brings some sense of justice to victims and signals to those who would steal mail and commit fraud that we take these crimes seriously.”

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police, U.S. Postal Service Inspectors recover 30 lbs of stolen mail