LANSING — Lansing police are investigating three shooting incidents that left two people injured early Sunday morning and one person arrested.

Two victims are recovering from their non-life-threatening injuries and police have a woman in custody on suspicions she threatened to shoot up a Christiansen Road home, said Sgt. Dillon Reust, who did not provide the name of the person arrested.

According to Reust, police received a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. from a man saying he was shot while attending a party at the Eldorado Event Center on South Cedar Street. He was shot in the upper chest during a fight between partygoers and security guards before being transported to a local hospital.

Around 3 a.m., dispatchers received numerous 911 calls about a shooting in the 1100 block of Dakin Street, just south of Interstate 496.

When police arrived, they discovered shell casings and learned the victim had driven herself to a local hospital with wounds to her buttocks and wrist.

Police also located two nearby vehicles with blood and bullet holes.

Reust said a resident in the 4900 block of Christiansen Road, near Jolly and Pleasant Grove roads, called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to say someone was threatening to shoot up her residence. Police visited the home and said to call them if that same person returned.

The resident called back, and dispatchers could hear gunfire in the background. No one was hurt, and police learned the suspected shooter was driving a grayish Nissan Rogue.

Police located and followed the suspect vehicle across town, and the vehicle eventually stopped. Police were able to take the driver into custody. They found spent casings and bullet vehicles in the vehicle, Reust said.

No other details were available.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police: Two wounded in separate Lansing shootings