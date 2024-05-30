Police: Two victims shot Monday at Rotary Park upgraded to stable

LANSING — Two young people who were critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Lansing have been upgraded to stable condition, Lansing police said Thursday.

In all, seven people were shot in the incident early Monday morning on Riverfront Drive at Rotary Park, including 17-year-old Kylete Owens, who died, police said.

A 16-year-old and 20-year-old who were previously listed in critical condition have been upgraded, police said Thursday in a news release.

The other four victims — two 16-year-olds and two 18-year-olds — suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital, police said.

All of the shooting victims are male, police have said.

More: Lansing fatal Memorial Day mass shooting update: 2 people in critical condition, no arrests

More: Lansing superintendent: Students gathered at park not to blame for mass shooting

More: Officials: Several victims in Lansing mass shooting are Lansing School District students

Police attributed the violence to members of two feuding groups who showed up at a social gathering. Shooters fired into a crowd of people, and some or all of the victims were unintended targets, they said.

No arrests had been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 2 victims in Lansing mass shooting upgraded to stable