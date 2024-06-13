Police: Two people found dead inside Springfield home

Springfield Police are investigating a homicide on the west side of the city.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Post Oak Court just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Springfield Police were on the scene of a homicide in the 1800 block of Post Oak Court off South Greenbriar Drive on June 13, 2024. Officials said two people were found dead in the home.

A release said officers found two people, a man and a woman, dead in the residence.

Crime scene services and detectives were still at the home late Thursday morning.

There was no immediate motive given. SPD did not mention a weapon used or if a suspect had been found.

The residence is at the end of a cul-de-sac off Greenbriar Drive, west of Veterans Parkway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

