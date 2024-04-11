Police: Two officers shot in Lansing, suspect in custody
Police: Two officers shot in Lansing, suspect in custody
Police: Two officers shot in Lansing, suspect in custody
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
Do you want to see all the special colors the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro has offered through the years? Here you go, from 2015's Inferno through 2025's Mudbath.
The "Wheel of Fortune" host has been leading the game show for more than 40 years.
"Civil War" stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny talk about the new film, which depicts a dystopian near-future America.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
The Rockets, who are in the midst of an incredible postseason push, just lost their first game since March 6.
The Thunder, who hold a slight lead in the Western Conference, are finally headed back to the playoffs.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
US Congressional staff members can no longer use Microsoft's Copilot on their government-issued devices, according to Axios.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
If the 2023 crypto venture landscape was an ice-cold pot of water, the first quarter of 2024 is the part where the bubbles start to form right before water boils, Tom Schmidt, a partner at Dragonfly Capital, said to TechCrunch. Nage said his firm has tracked over 690 deals across stages that have transpired during Q1, about 30 to 40% more than the lows in 2023. “In Q1, the crypto venture capital funding landscape was cautiously optimistic, rebounding from a challenging two-year period of fundraising difficulties for both companies and managers,” said Alex Felix, co-founder and chief investment officer at CoinFund.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Enterprises and other large organizations have long been a lucrative and obvious target for cybercriminals, but in recent years -- thanks to more sophisticated breach techniques and the rise of AI -- small and medium businesses are now also very much on the map. Now Coro -- one of the startups building tools specifically for smaller businesses -- is announcing a big round of funding after seeing its recurring revenues shoot up 300% in the last year. Up to now, the New York–based Coro has focused squarely on the U.S. market -- no surprise, given that there are more than 33 million SMBs in that country alone -- but with this round, the startup wants to scale its business internationally, starting with Europe.