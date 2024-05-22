Police: Two hospitalized with critical injuries after street racing in Santa Fe

May 22—Two drivers were racing on the south side of Santa Fe on Tuesday night when one of them crashed into a third vehicle that pulled out from a side street, police said.

Two of the drivers involved — one who was racing and a driver who pulled out from a side street — were rushed to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in critical condition, said police Capt. Thomas Grundler. One was flown to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment, he said.

The crash occurred at 10:38 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Road and Center Drive, Grundler said.

Alerts from the city sent out shortly before 11 p.m. warned Airport Road was closed from Cerrillos Road to Zepol Road. The road remained closed until almost 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police determined errors from all three drivers contributed to the high-speed crash in a preliminary report, Grundler said.

He said both of the drivers who police said were racing eastbound on Airport Road and the third driver who pulled out to make a left turn onto Airport from Center Drive made mistakes. Debris from one of the vehicles involved in the crash damaged a fourth vehicle in a nearby parking lot, Grundler said.

Grundler said police interviewed the drivers involved as well as witnesses and said the investigation is ongoing.