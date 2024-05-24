Police find two dead in Depew home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police on Friday reported to a home on Regal Street in Depew to check in on a property with high grass.

Upon searching the house, they found two dead bodies inside.

Further information has not yet been provided. This story will be updated as info becomes available.

