Police: Two arrested at PSL home, charged with making fake Social Security cards

PORT ST. LUCIE — A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested at a city residence Thursday and charged with making fake ID cards, driver's licenses and Social Security cards, police said.

The two were arrested at a home in the 7000 block of Northwest Greenspring Street in far western Port. St. Lucie following an investigation by detectives and federal investigators, Port St. Lucie police said Friday.

ID-making equipment seized by police March 14, 2024, from a western Port St. Lucie, Florida, home where two people were allegedly making ID cards illegally.

A SWAT team secured the home before detectives entered and found equipment to make the identification cards, police said. Detectives also said they found blank Social Security cards, blank ID cards, a Glock handgun and $56,000 in cash.

Officers took the two to the St. Lucie County Jail. The man was charged with three counts of fraud and possession of a gun by a felon, police said. The woman was charged with two counts of fraud. Police did not disclose their names, and no further information was available.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering mainly Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and 720-288-6882.

