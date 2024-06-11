Police trying to determine who shot multiple rounds at Palm Bay park

Jason Kelly
·1 min read

Palm Bay Police Department said Monday that it needs the community’s help to find whoever is responsible for a shooting at a park.

Police said that at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called Free Lee Park after gunfire was heard.

Investigators said they discovered spent shell casings and several cars with bullet holes.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-432-8477 or Palm Bay police at 321-952-3463.

