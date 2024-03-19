Police: Truck used to terrorize woman

Mar. 18—An Odessa man accused of repeatedly crashing into his former girlfriend's car was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 20-year-old Odessa woman called 911 from a convenience store on Harless Avenue to report Jesse Aguilar Jr., 20, had crashed into her.

When officers arrived, the woman said she and Aguilar were arguing on the phone when he showed up at Floyd Gwin park in his Chevrolet Silverado, the report stated.

She said he slammed his driver's side door in her door repeatedly and then punched her window, causing her to flee in her Dodge Charger, the report stated. The woman told officers that when she got to 16th and Harless, he rammed her car twice and pushed her car into the intersection. He then drove around the passenger side of her car and pulled sharply in front of her.

At that point, the woman said Aguilar drove south on Harless, stopped, reversed and hit her driver side rear passenger door before driving away, the report stated.

According to the report, officers found witnesses and surveillance video to corroborate the woman's story.

Aguilar was booked into the Ector County jail March 13 and released the following day after posting a $25,000 surety bond.