Two arrested for assaulting a truck driver with a hammer during road rage incident on 495 in Bolton

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident after occupants of another vehicle allegedly assaulted a truck driver with a hammer on a busy highway.

Troopers responding around 2 p.m. to reports of an altercation in the breakdown lane of Route 495 in Bolton located a tractor-trailer driver suffering serious injuries, stemming from alleged road rage, police said.

According to police, the operator of the tractor-trailer was assaulted and struck with a hammer by two adult males who were occupants of a Volkswagen GTI hatchback. The truck driver, who has not been identified, was transported to Leominster Hospital, where he remains at this time.

Police then issued a BOLO alert for the vehicle and the suspects who fled the scene.

A short time later the suspects were observed in Marlborough where officers stopped their vehicle and detained the occupants. Troopers responded and took the two men into custody. A third occupant of the vehicle, a female, was not charged.

One of the suspects was treated at Marlborough Hospital for injuries sustained in the altercation, police said.

The charges against the suspects have not been released at this time.

No further details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

