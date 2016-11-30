Police tried to capture a mountain lion on camera, but it got real weird instead

There are some people with too much free time out there, but we're thankful for it.
The folks at the Gardner Police Department in Kansas were only trying to help local residents with finding a suspected mountain lion that had been spotted in the area, according to its Facebook post on Monday.
So it deployed two trail cameras to help detect the dangerous animal, in which it was fortunate to not find any in the images taken.
Instead, an image showing different kind of wild life showed up:
Image: FACEBOOK/GARDNER POLICE DEPARTMENT
And also this one.
Image: FACEBOOK/GARDNER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Okay, so there are more than two people involved in this charade.
Image: FACEBOOK/GARDNER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Yeah, it's pretty weird.
Image: FACEBOOK/GARDNER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Really weird.
Image: FACEBOOK/GARDNER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Okay, WTF this is frightening now.
Image: facebook/gardner police department
At least the Gardner Police Department saw the humour in it, thanking those costumed camera invaders it in its Facebook post. Well we think they're costumes, anyway.
"Thank you to the citizens who noticed the cameras. Your effort and sense of humor are greatly appreciated," the post reads. Full marks for commitment.
[h/t Buzzfeed]
