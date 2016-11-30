Police tried to capture a mountain lion on camera, but it got real weird instead

There are some people with too much free time out there, but we're thankful for it.

The folks at the Gardner Police Department in Kansas were only trying to help local residents with finding a suspected mountain lion that had been spotted in the area, according to its Facebook post on Monday.

So it deployed two trail cameras to help detect the dangerous animal, in which it was fortunate to not find any in the images taken.

Instead, an image showing different kind of wild life showed up:

Image: FACEBOOK/GARDNER POLICE DEPARTMENT

And also this one.

Image: FACEBOOK/GARDNER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Okay, so there are more than two people involved in this charade.

Image: FACEBOOK/GARDNER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Yeah, it's pretty weird.

