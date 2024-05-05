Police: Tractor-trailer driver fell alseep before crashing into NH highway construction site

A tractor-trailer driver fell asleep before crashing into a roadside construction site in Merrimack, New Hampshire Saturday, state police say.

New Hampshire state troopers responded to the reported crash on the F.E. turnpike a mile south of the Bedford Toll Plaza around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say Kenneth Irizarry, 43, of Providence, Rhode Island, was driving a Ross Express tractor-trailer when he fell asleep. Police say he drifted into the right breakdown lane, hitting sand barrels before driving over temporary jersey barriers where the truck became stuck.

Irizarry was transported to a Nashua hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The right southbound lane of the Turnpike was shut down for around three hours while crews from Northeast Truck Services, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and Audley Construction worked to clean up the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi at Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov or State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

