Man crashes Amazon delivery truck after driving erratically

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was tracking an Amazon delivery truck that was driving erratically Thursday morning.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. on South Tryon Street near Pressley Road in west Charlotte.

It then continued into Gaston County before the driver crashed the vehicle. Officers arrived and placed the man in handcuffs minutes later.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead as police were following the vehicle.

It is unclear what happened to the original driver or if any injuries have been reported.

Chopper 9 spotted a man with no shirt driving the truck during the incident.

Channel 9 has reached out to the police for more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

