Police track down, arrest CT man wanted in connection with stabbing

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a man seriously injured in Norwalk, police said.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a stabbing near 129 South Main St., according to the Norwalk Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, bystanders were tending to a man who was suffering from serious injuries after being stabbed, police said.

Officers jumped in and started providing medical aid until paramedics got to the scene. Once they arrived, he was rushed to Norwalk Hospital, police said.

Detectives from the Norwalk police department took over the investigation. They collected evidence, interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video that led them to identify a suspect in the stabbing identified as 26-year-old Gregory Goldstein of Norwalk, according to police.

Goldstein reportedly left the scene in a Honda Odyssey minivan, police said. At about 7:35 that evening, a trooper from Connecticut State Police Troop G spotted the minivan on the highway.

The minivan was pulled over on Interstate 95 by state police and the Westport Police Department. Goldstein, who was a passenger in the van, was arrested by officers on the scene and later taken into custody by Norwalk police.

He was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, police said.

Goldstein is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 9, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Norwalk Detective Bryce at 203-854-3011 or abryce@norwalkct.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 203-854-3111, visiting www.norwalkpd.com or texting “NORWALKPD” to 847411.