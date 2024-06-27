Police: Tip leads to Wichita man’s arrest and discovery of homemade explosives’

A 64-year-old Wichita man was arrested Wednesday after the Wichita Fire Department got a tip that he was selling illegal fireworks at a business in the 3900 block of East Harry.

The man was arrested there, but the investigation also led the police bomb squad to a home near Pawnee and McLean where police found “additional illegal and homemade explosives,” according to Wichita police Capt. Aaron Moses.

The man remained jailed Thursday on suspicion of criminal use of explosives.

Moses said police seized about 40 homemade explosives and commercial grade fireworks during the investigation.

The tip was called in around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Moses said it is believed the man was renting the storefront. The man also has a home address listed near Pawnee and McLean.

Last year, a 48-year-old Wichita man and four dogs died after multiple explosions suspected to be caused by the making of homemade fireworks.

