Police: Threat at charter school appears ‘non-credible’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have responded and are assisting with a possible threat at a charter school in West El Paso on Friday, May 17. The threat appears to be non-credible, a police spokesperson said.

A heavy police presence has been seen at IDEA Mesa Hills campus, located at 405 Wallenberg Dr.

A spokesperson for EPISD said that nearby Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 has been placed on a secure protocol as a precaution.

