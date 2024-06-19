Police say teen charged with shooting man in Elgin fired gun in self-defense

A 16-year-old has been arrested for the Sunday night shooting in the 600 block of Villa Street but was acting in self-defense when he fired the weapon, Elgin police said.

The shooting occurred about 11:35 p.m. during a fight between the teen and an adult man in which the man pulled out a knife and the teen responded by firing a gun, according to a post on the Elgin Police Department’s Facebook page.

The man, whose age and hometown have not been disclosed, was taken to an area hospital. Police have not said how many times he was shot or released information on the seriousness of his injuries.

The teen was taken into custody Tuesday. Based on a review of the case facts, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office determined the shooting was done in self-defense and charged the teen with unlawful possession of a firearm/no FOID, a class 3 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a class 4 felony, the post said.

He is being held in the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, the post said.