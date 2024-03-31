Police tail stray donkeys found on road

The donkeys were guided safely into a field, police say [Derbyshire Police]

A pair of stray donkeys were found near a Derbyshire town by police officers.

The animals were found on a road heading into Ripley after being reported to Derbyshire Police in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Images of the donkeys were shared on X by the force.

PCs Richmond and Morris were able to safely wrangle the strays back into a field, the post said.

Two officers found the donkeys near Ripley [Derbyshire Police]

