Police tail stray donkeys found on road
A pair of stray donkeys were found near a Derbyshire town by police officers.
The animals were found on a road heading into Ripley after being reported to Derbyshire Police in the early hours of Easter Sunday.
Images of the donkeys were shared on X by the force.
PCs Richmond and Morris were able to safely wrangle the strays back into a field, the post said.
