Police Tackle Climate Protesters at Charity Baseball Game in DC

Climate protesters disrupted a charity baseball game in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, June 12, leading to eight arrests, police said.

Footage filmed by the Climate Defiance group shows protesters jump from the stands of Nationals Park and police tackling them to the ground during the 2024 Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday evening.

Writing on X, Capitol Police said they were aware of a possible protest at Wednesday night’s game and were able to “swiftly respond.” Credit: Teddy Ogborn/Climate Defiance via Storyful

Video Transcript

