Police say Sydney attacker may have targeted women

STORY: Australian police say the attacker who fatally stabbed six people in Sydney may have targeted women.

The weekend attack took place at a busy shopping center in the beach suburb of Bondi.

Hundreds have mourned the victims at the scene – including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Five of the six people killed and most of the 12 injured were women, according to New South Wales state police Commissioner Karen Webb on Monday:

“It's obvious to detectives that it seems to be an area of interest that the offender had focused on women and avoided men."

Witnesses have described how 40-year-old attacker Joel Cauchi ran through the mall with a knife… and was subsequently killed by inspector Amy Scott, who confronted him solo while he was on the rampage.

The only man who was killed by Cauchi during the attack was a mall security guard.

Police added Cauchi had mental health issues in the past, and there was no indication that ideology was a motive.

Violent crimes are rare in Australia.

The country of 27 million has some of the world's toughest gun and knife laws.