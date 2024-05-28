Police, SWAT team at active standoff outside northwest Atlanta home

Atlanta police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff outside a northwest Atlanta home.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is at the scene off Neal Street, where he spotted officers with long guns surrounding the home.

Police responded to reports of shots fired inside a home Monday around 9:30 p.m. Officers told Channel 2 Action News that a victim said he was grazed by a bullet at the home.

When officers tried to get the shooter to surrender, it turned into a standoff. Police say the person is still inside and considered armed and dangerous.

