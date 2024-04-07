Police, SWAT respond to barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police and SWAT are responding to a barricade in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

On Sunday afternoon police responded to the barricade near Warm Spring Road and Torrey Pines Drive.

According to police, the barricade is domestic violence related.

According to RTC Southern Nevada, Warm Springs Road is closed in both directions from Torrey Pines Drive to Rainbow Boulevard.

No additional details are available at this time. Stay with 8 News Now for updates.

