Police: Suspicious device found at BlueOval SK plant determined to not be explosive

An all clear was given after construction workers at the BlueOval SK plant in Glendale were evacuated Thursday morning after officials concluded a suspicious device found on the property was not an explosive.

Hardin County Deputy Sheriff David Lee said the company reported the device, which he said appeared to be "Christmas lights on top of a bag of tools." Lee said he contacted the Kentucky State Police, who then sent a bomb squad to the scene.

The device was found on the wall of a portable bathroom around 10 a.m., Lee said. It is the second threat to be found at the facility in the past week. While investigating the bomb threat found Feb. 22, officials also did not locate any explosives.

Lee said construction workers from the first shift of the day were dismissed early, but workers of the second shift were told they could resume normal operations.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating who placed the device at the construction site.

Company officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.

