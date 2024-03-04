Police: Suspects seen removing Greeneville ATM using stolen truck

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville police report an ATM was damaged during an attempt to break into it Sunday with a stolen truck.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were called to 563 Asheville Highway around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A caller reportedly told police that a Greeneville Federal Bank ATM was being broken into.

According to the caller, two men in a white pickup truck were attempting to remove the ATM from its location with hooks and chains.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a witness pointing in the direction the truck had gone. Police found the truck abandoned in the entrance to Food City leading onto E Vann Rd.

Police also report finding the ATM at the store’s gas station. The ATM had been completely removed from its concrete slab, the GPD reports. Both the ATM and the gas station appeared to have been damaged in the attempted burglary.

According to the GPD, no money appears to have been stolen from the ATM.

Witnesses told police they saw two men operating the truck while wearing black masks. Witnesses claimed they got out of the truck after the attempted burglary and got into a white car as they left the scene.

The pickup truck used in the burglary attempt was determined to have been stolen and was returned to the owner by police, a second report from the GPD states.

Sunday’s burglary attempt represents the latest in a series of ATM-related incidents.

In February, an ATM was burglarized in Greeneville at a location on Tusculum Boulevard. Also in February, a an ATM at the Carter County Bank on Milligan Highway was broken into using a similar method as the one described by the GPD on Sunday.

In 2023, three ATMs were targeted in Johnson City between October and December, and another ATM in Mosheim was broken into in November.

A Roan Mountain ATM was burglarized in January using a skid steer, and suspect was arrested in connection to that incident. However, Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said at the time of that arrest that he did not believe the Roan Mountain suspect was connected to the other ATM thefts.

