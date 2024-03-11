Police suspect woman stabbed man during argument near downtown

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — James Turcheck got into an argument with a woman inside his apartment in the 100 block of South Third Street about 8:40 p.m. Friday and ended up being stabbed, according to Lafayette police.

The woman, whom Turcheck knows as an acquaintance, was inside his apartment when they argued, police said. She grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest, then left the scene, police said.

Officers found Turcheck, 64, walking outside in the parking lot when they arrived.

He was treated at a Lafayette-area hospital for his wound and later released, police said.

Police continue to investigate the stabbing.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police suspect woman stabbed man during argument in downtown apartment