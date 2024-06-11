Police: Suspect steals car, crashes into over a dozen vehicles in Dorchester

Authorities are searching for a suspect they say stole a car and hit several parked vehicles in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday.

According to police, a vehicle was reported stolen in downtown Boston and was eventually tracked to Dorchester. Officers responding to the area of Centre Street say between 15 and 20 cars were struck during a driving rampage.

Video shows a 1987 Buick Grand National with severe front-end damage. The owner of the Buick says he was working on a truck when he realized his “one of a kind” car was stolen.

“There’s not a car like this in America,” Dennis Harrington, the owner, said. He said the car was his pride and joy and he had just got it out of the shop.

Boston police say the driver who stole the Buick crashed into cars on Centre, Dix and Parkman Streets. Neighbors tell Boston 25 News they heard the loud series of crashes.

“There was a car that smashed into another couple of cars in the neighborhood and then he peeled back went up the side street Dix St and hit another couple of cars,” said Damal Ray, a witness.

Luan Dai’s new Lexus was in pieces just around the corner on Adams Street.

“Sad it’s just sad. I just literally bought that car like three months ago,” said Dai.

The car thief took off running when he couldn’t drive any further leaving behind several damaged cars and frustrated neighbors.

“I’m literally working and my mom sent me a picture of my car and I’m just shocked I’m like how did it happen from it was parked and get hit? And it’s 2:30 in the afternoon. Know what I’m saying?” said Dai.

Police say this remains under investigation and that car thief remains on the run.

A description of the suspect involved was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

