Police: Suspect in series of attacks, kidnap try in Lakewood, Toms River, Willingboro is caught

TOMS RIVER — A 35-year-old Farmingdale man was charged with attempted kidnapping, luring and criminal sexual contact in connection with a series of incidents that happened Thursday and into the early morning hours of Friday in Lakewood, Toms River and Willingboro, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Quamel Benton was also charged with two counts of eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the incidents, Billhimer said.

The prosecutor's office gave the following description of events that led to the arrest:

At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lakewood police went to the area of Forest Park Circle for a report of an attempted kidnapping. Officers learned that a man driving a smaller model white sport utility vehicle had attempted to pull a teenager into his vehicle.

The victim was able to break away from the suspect and ran back to her house. The suspect then drove away. An investigation by the prosecutor's office's Special Victims Unit and Lakewood police enabled officers to get a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

At about 9 p.m. the same night, Toms River police responded to the parking lot of the Target on Hooper Avenue for a report that a female victim had been sexually assaulted. Officers learned that a man had approached the victim and grabbed her in an "inappropriate manner."

The suspect then fled the parking lot. Tom River police pursued the male suspect's vehicle. The suspect, traveling at a high rate of speed, entered the Garden State Parkway, heading northbound, driving erratically.

Toms River police officers stopped the pursuit but were able to get the vehicle's registration number and also found out that Quamel Benton was a person of interest in connection with an aggravated assault that happened earlier that day in Willingboro, Burlington County.

Law enforcement confirmed that the description of the Willingboro suspect matched the man wanted in the Lakewood and Toms River incidents.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Toms River police were notified that a man was trying to enter a vehicle occupied by a female. When they went to the scene, police identified Benton as the suspect. When Benton attempted to flee, police pursued him; Benton lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole near Route 70 and Whitesville Road.

Benton fled on foot and was chased and caught by officers.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Toms River Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, identified Benton as the individual responsible for the incidents in Willingboro, Lakewood and Toms River.

Benton was also charged by Willingboro police with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the incident that occurred Thursday in Burlington County. Benton is being held in the Burlington County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

