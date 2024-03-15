Police find suspect after Salt Lake City pedestrian hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a person in a crosswalk with his vehicle and leaving the scene.

Anh Duy Pham, 26, was arrested Wednesday on one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and one third-degree felony count of failure to remain at accident involving serious injury, the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

Just after 5 a.m. on Monday, March 11, Salt Lake City police were notified of an auto-pedestrian accident near 600 W North Temple Street that left one in “Delta condition.” Witnesses told police a white vehicle traveling southbound struck one of the pedestrians, causing critical injuries, the affidavit states.

Witnesses also told police the vehicle appeared to speed up before it got to the intersection, and that the light was “clearly red” prior to the collision, the affidavit states.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found several pieces of evidence, including two white shoes, a white plastic trim piece with a part number, a piece of a broken mirror, and a damaged grill with a Toyota emblem. Police googled the part number and were able to determine the car was a Toyota Avalon, the affidavit states.

Multiple videos were reportedly obtained from the area that recorded the Toyota before the incident occurred. In the videos, the vehicle could be seen slowing down and straddling the bike lane as it approached North Temple. The affidavit states this continued until the time two pedestrians entered the crosswalk at North Temple.

“Once [the pedestrians] were observed in the video the Toyota Avalon speeds up … At no point is the Toyota observed braking as it approaches the pedestrians in the crosswalk,” the affidavit states. “The Toyota strikes one of the pedestrians as if he was targeting them and continues southbound.”

With the evidence police gathered at the scene, a search through Salt Lake City’s License Plate Reader system was used to “look for a late 90s model white Toyota Avalon,” the affidavit states. The system reportedly found a 1999 white Toyota Avalon had been in the area of North Temple less than an hour before the collision.

On Wednesday, police found the vehicle parked at Liberty park. The driver of the vehicle, Pham, was inside, and he was transported to the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building to be interviewed.

When police asked Pham about the collision, he stated multiple times “it was not him or that he could not remember,” the affidavit states. When asked about the damage to his vehicle, Pham reportedly stated it had “always been like that.”

Pham was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.

