Police suspect no foul play in death of man found in First Bossier parking lot

First Baptist Church of Bossier photographed on June 9, 2022.

Bossier City Police suspect no foul play after a man was found dead in his truck in the parking lot of a local church.

Bossier City Police were dispatched to the parking lot of First Bossier Baptist Church, 2810 Texas St., on June 23, where officers discovered a 65-year-old man unresponsive.

According to Louis Johnson, Bossier City public information officer, officers determined in their investigation that no foul play was involved in the death of the man, and it is believed he died of natural causes.

It is believed that the man was homeless and was living out of his car.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

More: Shreveport Fire Department asks for your help after another vacant apartment building catches fire

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here's what happened to man found dead in First Baptist Bossier parking lot