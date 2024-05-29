Police say suspect in Idaho motel killing is on the loose, ‘armed and dangerous’

The Mountain Home Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect in a homicide that occurred Tuesday.

Officers found a deceased male at the Thunderbird Motel at 910 Sunset Strip in Mountain Home, according to a news release. The identity of the victim will be released by the Elmore County Coroner’s Office.

Based on evidence at the scene, officers believe a homicide occurred at the motel.

Police say the suspect, 58-year-old Brian M. McGehee, took the victim’s car, a gray 2010 Mazda XC9 with Idaho license plate E0688U.

“McGehee may be armed and dangerous and caution is advised,” the news release said.

Police said McGehee has ties to the Seattle area, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on McGehee is asked to contact their local law enforcement office. Detective Sergeant Robert Lakeman or Detective Jay Corea at the Mountain Home Police Department can be reached at 208-587-2101 for other inquiries.

