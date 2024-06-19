Police: Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man in Odenton

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect for his involvement in shooting and killing a man on Monday night.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD) said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Officers responded to the Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive area in Odenton. There, they found a man lying on the ground in the 500 block of Meadowmist Way. He had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi.

Severn man killed in Anne Arundel County shooting

AACPD said several neighbors in the area said they heard multiple gunshots being fired outside their homes.

Investigators think the shooting was targeted and not random.

AACPD said on Tuesday that after collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, officers arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Francis Xavier Giroux for his involvement in the shooting.

He was charged with first and second-degree murder.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.