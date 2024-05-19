Police still searching for suspects in north Columbus double murder

For earlier reports of this story view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are seeking assistance in solving the murder of two men who were gunned down in north Columbus during the winter of 2022.

On Dec. 8, 2022, officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive in the Maize-Morse neighborhood where two people were suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim, 37-year-old Branden Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:53 p.m. The second victim, 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced at 7:21 p.m.

At the time of the shooting police did not provide any information on a suspect or any possible motive for the crime.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.