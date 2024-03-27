Police still searching for suspects in deadly Commerce City house party shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are still searching for the suspects in a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured in a Commerce City neighborhood.

Officers with the Commerce City Police Department responded to a house near 69th Place and Olive Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting at an apparent house party. Police said one person died and two people were injured.

The family identified the victim as Shiloh Angel Bennett, 18.

“He was a light that was taken from us way too soon,” Bennett’s father told FOX31.

Neighbors, still on edge days later, said they awoke that night to rapid gunfire.

“The street was just a madhouse with cars dashing in and out,” Dan Bremcamp said. “Right in front of my truck is when they started the massive gunfire. It sounded like a car backfired and it was just boom, boom, boom, boom.”

Bullets flew through the neighborhood, some even striking a house nearby.

“There were cars parked up and down all over,” Bremcamp said. “I’ve never seen that many people partying in this neighborhood.”

Video obtained by FOX31 shows dozens of teens lined up out front of the house once police arrived. Officials said many people attended after seeing the party advertised on social media.

“There were still 30, 40, 50 kids over there in the front yard that didn’t have rides, I guess,” Bremcamp said. “They pulled all them out and had them on the front porch.”

Commerce City police are still working to identify the suspects involved in this shooting. Anyone with information can call their tip line at 303-289-3626.

