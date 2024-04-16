Police still searching for escaped Madison County inmate who’s been missing since Sunday

An inmate who escaped from the Bluegrass Career Development Center in Madison County on Sunday night is still missing, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday.

Louis G. Jones, 38, of Grayson, walked away from the Bluegrass Career Development Center shortly before 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

As of Tuesday morning, he has not been located and police are still searching for him, Trooper Justin Kearney told the Herald-Leader.

Jones is 5’7” and 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt, blue jeans and brown boots, according to KSP. He is serving a sentence for theft by unlawful taking, first degree criminal mischief and second degree arson.

Louis G. Jones walked away from the Bluegrass Career Development Center in Madison County on Sunday night, April 14, 2024. Kentucky State Police