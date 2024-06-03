Police step up patrols in Cordova Park after car torched near home of Pam Childers

Pensacola Police are conducting extra patrols in the Cordova Park neighborhood after a car was deliberately set on fire in the early morning hours Saturday.

Police are conducting an arson investigation into the incident after a car parked at a home in the 2400 block of Hallmark Drive burst into flames.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m., according to PPD spokesperson Mike Wood.

The fire occurred near the home of Escambia County Clerk and Comptroller Pam Childers.

More: Pam Childers wins lawsuit: Escambia Commissioner's retirement plan unlawful, judge rules

Childers' husband, Bruce Childers, posted on a Cordova Park neighborhood Facebook page asking neighbors if they had surveillance video between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday near Hallmark Drive and Tronjo Road. He said they were looking for a suspicious white panel van that was seen in the area around that time.

Wood said he could not comment on details of the investigation at this time, but he could confirm that police are conducting more patrols of the neighborhood since the incident.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Police investigating arson after car torched near Pam Childers' home