Police to step up enforcement for downtown Baton Rouge street parking

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Starting April 29, law enforcement will be writing up tickets for those who fail to pay to park in downtown Baton Rouge.

If you stay or visit downtown Baton Rouge starting next month, police officers will start enforcing street parking to make parking more convenient for visitors and downtown businesses.

“April 29, we’re going to start issuing tickets. BRPD will for anyone who does not pay to park along the street,” Mark Armstrong, Chief Communication Officer, East Baton Rouge Parish said.

Armstrong said parking will be enforced only on weekdays with a maximum of two hours of parking.

“Street parking is only enforced 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Fridays,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said drivers can download an app called Flowbird. It’s a user-friendly app that allows you to put in your parking duration, location and payment.

“So, park down here. You have to make sure that you pay to park. And so that’s going to be doing it through the Flow Bird USA app or one of the kiosks that are down here. There’s also signs that have QR codes and text messages,” Armstrong said.

The city said anyone needing to park longer than two hours should use downtown parking garages or park for free under the interstate.

BRPD will write up parking tickets starting at $10 for those who fail to pay to park in the city.

