Police: Out-of-state theft crew stole over $27k in merchandise from Fairfax County malls

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) arrested and charged an “out-of-state retail theft crew” in a spree that impacted malls in Fairfax County.

FCPD said that its Tysons Urban Team (TUT) was notified about the crew on Saturday around 1:05 p.m. Police said that the crew had stolen from the Fair Oaks Mall before going to the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Rd. in Tysons and committing more thefts.

Police took two people — 56-year-old Oscar William Laverde Laverde of New York and 43-year-old Sindia Noguera of New Jersey — into custody after finding the crew.

One of the suspects, 45-year-old Claudia Suarez of New York, ran away. FCPD said detectives had warrants for Suarez’s arrest.

(Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

Officers found $15,290 in stolen goods in the suspect’s car.

FCPD linked the crew to several thefts that took place over four months. Police said that the crew had stolen over $27,000 in merchandise over the course of the spree.

The first three thefts all happened in Tysons, with the first one taking place on Feb. 24, 2024. Police said the total amount of goods stolen totaled $3,921.15. The second theft happened on March 23, 2024 — police said the suspects stole $6,026 worth of items. The third theft happened on April 13, 2024. FCPD said the crew stole $2,696 worth of goods.

FCPD charged Laverde with four counts of grand larceny, four counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, four counts of larceny with intent to sell and possession of a burglarious tool. He was held without bond.

Police charged Noguera with five counts of grand larceny, five counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, five counts of larceny with intent to sell and possession of a burglarious tool. She was also held without bond.

FCPD said that detectives had warrants for Suarez for conspiracy to commit larceny and were seeking more warrants.

Anyone with any information about these thefts should call TUT at 703-556-7750. You can also submit tips online or via the P3 Tips app.

