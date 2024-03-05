Police: Staffer in custody after bringing firearm to Fishers school

A staff member at a Fishers elementary school is in custody after bringing a concealed firearm onto school property, according to the Fishers Police Department.

Someone reported the food services staff member had the gun at Hoosier Road Elementary and school resource officers responded to secure the firearm, according to police.

The food services staffer was taken into custody. It's unclear what, if any, charges they could face.

No students were involved and there was never an imminent threat to safety, police said.

Earlier today, FPD responded to Hoosier Road Elementary after someone reported that a Food Services Staff member brought a concealed firearm onto school property.

Swift action was taken, with School Resource Officers promptly responding to the school to secure the firearm. The… pic.twitter.com/Joh0CKHZH3 — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) March 5, 2024

More: Is Facebook still down? When will FB, Instagram be fixed? Users start regaining access

“This incident is another reminder of the importance of our ‘See Something, Say Something’ culture,” reads a news release from the Fishers Police Department. “We urge anyone who notices any potentially unsafe situation to report it promptly to law enforcement.”

Indiana law and the school district’s policy prohibit firearms in school buildings.

The food services staff member was not immediately identified by police. The department said more details on the incident would be released Wednesday.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Hoosier Road Elementary staffer in custody after bringing gun to school