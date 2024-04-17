Police in Southern California warning residents of spoofing scam

Law enforcement officials in one Southern California city are warning their residents – and residents across the Southland – to be on the lookout for a spoofing scam involving local police departments.

According to a release from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, officers were made aware of a spoofing scam, also known as phishing, on April 9.

“An unknown male caller ‘spoofed’ his caller ID to display the Rancho Cucamonga Police Station phone number,” the RCPD release stated. “The caller identified himself as an employee of the police department and provided a false name, badge number and case number.”

The caller then attempted to “scare” the victim by telling them their identity had been used to commit a crime or that a warrant was out for their arrest.

Afterwards, the caller asked the victim to provide additional information to prove their identity, or claimed money needed to be sent to clear the arrest warrant, police said.

Individuals who feel they have been contacted by a phishing scam or are unsure whether the caller identifying themselves as law enforcement is legitimate should call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 909-941-1488.

Anyone with information regarding the April 9 spoofing scam is asked to contact the SBSD’s Rancho Cucamonga Station by calling 909-477-2800.

Those wishing to submit tips anonymously can do so by calling We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting the We-Tip website.

