Police shooting at Woodbridge hotel under investigation

WOODBRIDGE – The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police shooting early Thursday morning at a local hotel and banquet hall.

The shooting was reported at Royal Albert's Palace, a banquet hall on King Georges Post Road in the Fords section, with the capacity for large crowds and large parking lot.

News videos from the scene show multiple police agencies, including New York City, responded to the area.

Fox New York reported a New York City police officer was shot in the foot. Several news agencies reported a white SUV was seen being towed from the scene, but it was unclear if the vehicle is part of the investigation.

