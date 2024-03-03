Police shoot a man who was stabbing a woman in NJ hotel: officials

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Police shot a man they said was stabbing a woman in an Old Bridge Hampton Inn hotel in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at the hotel on Spring Valley Road, according to the County Prosecutor’s office.

Police responded to a disturbance call to find the man stabbing a woman, officials said. The officers shot at the man, who was sent to an area hospital with injuries, officials said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

