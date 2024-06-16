Police shoot man with pickaxe on Hamburg's famous red light street

Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn after an operation. Police have shot a man armed with a pickaxe and a Molotov cocktail near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg-St. Pauli. He was hit in the leg, a police spokesman said on Sunday in response to a report in the newspaper "Bild". Steven Hutchings/dpa

German police shot a man armed with a pickaxe and a Molotov cocktail near Hamburg's Reeperbahn, the heavily touristed street in the heart of the port city's red light district.

The man was hit in the leg by an armed officer on Sunday afternoon and is now receiving medical treatment, a police spokesman said.

"According to current knowledge, there is no football connection," he added.

The Netherlands is playing Poland later on Sunday.

Hamburg is one of 10 German cities hosting Euro 2024 matches.

Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn after an operation. Police have shot a man armed with a pickaxe and a Molotov cocktail near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg-St. Pauli. He was hit in the leg, a police spokesman said on Sunday in response to a report in the newspaper "Bild". Steven Hutchings/dpa