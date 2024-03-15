Police shoot, injure person in Kansas City’s historic Northeast area Thursday evening

Kansas City police investigating reports of gunfire shot and injured a person Thursday evening in the city’s historic Northeast area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Gladstone Boulevard, the highway patrol said in a news release posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Multiple callers to 911 reported that shots had been fired in the neighborhood with at least one caller reported seeing a person who was armed, the highway patrol said.

Kansas City police officers fired “at least one shot” and the suspect, a male whose age was not released, was arrested, the highway patrol said. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor hand injury and remained in stable condition.

The highway patrol said a handgun was found near the person. Further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not released.

The highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control is investigating the police shooting. The investigation is ongoing and the highway patrol said further details could not be released at this time.