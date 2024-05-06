Police find shell casings while investigating shots fired reports in Springfield

Police investigated reports of shots fired in Springfield Sunday night, a Springfield police sergeant confirmed.

Around 8:30 p.m., Springfield police were called to the intersection of Lagonda Avenue and Warder Street on reports of shots fired.

The sergeant said callers reported seeing three suspects and then hearing possible gunshots.

The callers said the suspects ran off after.

Upon arrival, police found two shell casings near an address on Warder Street.

The sergeant said no one was hurt in this incident and they don’t believe anyone was being shot at.

Police were unable to locate the suspects.